Blue Bloods series finale date, cast special revealed at CBS

If you are like us, then you have been waiting for weeks on end to get a proper Blue Bloods series finale date on CBS. Now, the network has confirmed it, and we are facing the pretty harrowing reveal that the show is going to be over in just thirty days.

Today, it was officially confirmed that on Friday, December 13, the final episode of the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg show is going to air. Meanwhile, on Friday, November 29 at 9:00 p.m., you are going to have a chance to see an Entertainment Tonight special in Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy that is going to better prepare everyone for the end of the show.

In a statement, here is what the network had to say about this event:

This one-hour ET news special, celebrating 293 episodes of BLUE BLOODS, includes new exclusive interviews with the stars and recurring guest stars who share favorite memories and behind-the-scenes moments from the past 14 years. Hosted by ET’s Nischelle Turner and featuring archival interviews from the ET vault, the special serves as a love letter to the loyal fans who had dinner with the Reagan family every Friday night and upheld BLUE BLOODS as one of the top series on television.

Included in the show is a rare look inside the famous family dinner scene, where viewers learn family dinner secrets straight from the Reagans’ table. The special reveals new details about the first time the cast had family dinner during the pilot when they were strangers, and how that transformed the series into the global phenomenon it is today. Also, fans hear first-hand from the cast about what it is like filming on the streets of New York City and get a sneak peek at the emotional finale prior to the series send-off on Friday, Dec. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Ultimately, we would have been disappointed if there wasn’t some sort of big special alongside the finale here, especially since this series has been such a landmark event for CBS and the network has done this with multiple other long-running shows.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

