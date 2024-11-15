Yellowstone season 5 finale: Cole Hauser on Beth, Rip ending

Now, it is 100% true that the Yellowstone season 5 finale may not necessarily be the end of the show … but it’s also complicated. There have been reports for months that Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly could return for either season 6 or some sort of spin-off, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

What we do know is this: The ending at the end of season 5 is the one that co-creator Taylor Sheridan had from the very start and in that way, you can think of it as the end of one major chapter. It is something that is going to be big, epic, and 100% emotional. These are some of the things that the writer/producer tends to do best, no?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Hauser had to say about the ending, which is something that he and Reilly have known about for quite some time:

We both were told by Taylor many moons ago what his dream was for the characters and the ending and where they would be, so we kind of had an idea. But to see it on the page and then to be able to shoot it was kind of a beautiful moment for me.

Honestly, Sheridan is the sort of producer who could really go in any direction with this ending. We do think that he would love to give us something where you see the ranch stay put in some form; however, he’s also someone who has produced devastating finales before. We do think he is trying to say something with this show about how the land is precious, but also all of the complications that come along with that — including many that were created by the Duttons themselves.

