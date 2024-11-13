Yellowstone season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Beth’s big revelation

With Yellowstone season 5 episode 10 coming to Paramount Network in just a few days, we are starting to get a little more info!

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and note here that the title for this story is “The Apocalypse of Change,” which sounds about as unnerving as any story in this situation should. This is a reference to some possibly startling revelations that could transpire in the wake of John Dutton’s death. It feels pretty obvious that he did not take his own life, but everyone else in the world still needs to figure out the truth. We certainly know that Beth in particular is going to stop at nothing to get more information. How will she find it? Consider that one of the huge questions for now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Before we go any further here, we simply suggest that you check out the official Yellowstone season 5 episode 10 synopsis right now:

Beth comes to a chilling realization. Kayce reaches out to an old friend in search of information. Jamie meets with Market Equities.

Is Beth’s realization tied to Sarah Atwood’s role in John’s death? That’s possible, and we certainly think that Kayce’s search for info will absolutely tie into that.

What is somewhat curious about where things stand right now is rather simple: While we do know who is responsible for his demise, there are questions about how it was pulled off. Take, for example, how the power was shut off and restored at a pretty particular moment in time. Doesn’t it feel like there may have been some larger officials involved, or there is an elaborate conspiracy here? Maybe we are being paranoid, but it is hard to help ourselves here…

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on a potential Yellowstone season 6 via Kelly Reilly

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 10?

Is there one storyline that excites you the most? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







