Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med crossover coming (finally)

We know that it has been a long time since Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med came together for a crossover event. Luckily, it seems that some wheels are finally in motion once more!

According to a new report coming in courtesy of TVLine, the three Wolf Entertainment shows are in the process of planning a one-night where one show will bleed into the next. If this materializes later this season, it will mark the first time we’ve had one since the global shutdown of 2020. In the years that followed that, a lot of protocols for health and safety made it risky for all of the different production pods to come back together. Meanwhile, last season everyone was operating on a shortened schedule due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes delaying the start of production.

As for what the story for this crossover would be about, it appears that the top priority here is going to be a huge explosion in an office building, one that could end up shaking up the entire city. The aforementioned site notes that there are problems here both above and below the ground, which does indicate on some level the sort of trouble that could be coming.

While we know that staging these crossover events does come with some pretty enormous logistical challenges, there are a number of major reasons to have it happen. For starters, these are the sort of events that really rile up a lot of the diehard fans of the Chicago universe — also, they tend to generate great ratings. There are a lot of characters at this point who have never been a part of these episodes before, so there is a chance to play around here with some unique character pairings and ideas.

