Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 11/13/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Is there also going to be momentum leading into Chicago Fire and then Chicago PD? As you may know, all three of these shows were on the air last week, so of course the desire is there to see them continue.

As for whether or not that is really the case, let’s just go ahead and share some of the good news: They are all about to be back! Starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern you will see one show after the other with a significant number of challenges. These stories are going to be emotional and yet, at the same time, pretty darn compelling!

Now, it is also worth noting here to enjoy these stories as they are around, given that before too long, we are going to se seeing the final episodes before Thanksgiving. (There are going to be some new episodes on November 20, per NBC’s schedules.)

Now, do you want to know more about what lies ahead tonight? All you have to do is look below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 7, “Family Matters” – 11/13/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley and Frost uncover shocking information that conflicts with their patient’s DNR. Hannah facilitates an unexpected reunion. The tension between Archer and Lenox comes to a head. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 7, “Untouchable” – 11/13/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Pascal and Severide revisit the storage facility fire in hopes of uncovering new evidence. Cruz helps Mouch take his studying to the next level. Novak prepares a proposal for Chief Robinson for a whole blood program. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 7, “Contrition” – 11/13/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Torres is haunted by his previous transgressions as Cook takes on a tense undercover assignment. TV-14

Of these three stories, the one we’re probably the most intrigued about is the one on Med, mostly because this conflict between Lenox and Archer has been going on over the season. It made sense that at some point here, the metaphorical rubber was going to meet the road here.

Related – Learn more about the next Chicago Fire episode

What do you most want to see moving into the next Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med episodes?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







