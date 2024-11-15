Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, November 15, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Given all the hype out there about the arrival of Jared Padalecki as Camden, you better hope so!

Luckily, this is where we can come in and share some good news: The firefighter drama will be back in just a matter of hours! Starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern the cast will be here with Padalecki’s big debut, which we’re sure has a lot of great material for him and Max Thieriot both. (Remember, the two were friends before ever working together here.)

For those who have not heard as of yet, Camden is going to have a pretty integral role in this story moving forward, largely because he may be able to embolden Bode to do some stuff that he would not be looking to do otherwise. Is he a good influence? We’re sure that some people in Edgewater may start to wonder that over the course of the hour, but Camden may understand better than most that sometimes, you have to break the rules. He doesn’t want to hold Bode back!

To learn more about what is ahead here, go ahead and check out the Fire Country season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Edgewater’s About to Get Real Cozy” – Station 42 and Three Rock jump into action when an airplane makes an emergency landing outside of Edgewater. Jared Padalecki guest stars as Camden, a SoCal firefighter who immediately recognizes Bode’s raw talent, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This episode is just the beginning of the Supernatural alum’s arc, so there are going to be further chances to dive into who he is — and his relationship with Bode — down the line. Be prepared now…

