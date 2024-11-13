FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Money Moves’

Next week on FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 5, you are going to see another big-time story in “Money Moves.” What more can be said about it right now?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and say here is that much like the rest of the franchise, the folks at CBS have not actually revealed too much in advance as of yet. Why all the secrecy? Well, that is a really good question — and one that it is hard to speculate on too much as of right now.

So what will the story actually be moving forward? Per the promo that we saw tonight following episode 4, the team is going to be stuck dealing with a bank-heist incident that could easily turn dangerous. After all, we are dealing with up to $100 million being stolen, and no matter where that goes, you have to assume that it’s going to be trouble. (We’ll admit that we’re personally a fan of watching a lot of bank-heist stories but here, the opportunity is present to see everything from the other side.)

Moving forward, what we can say is that beyond episode 5, FBI: Most Wanted is going to have a brief hiatus the following week — which makes sense, given that it will be a few days before Thanksgiving and you don’t want to run the risk of viewers tuning out and/or being busy traveling to visit the family. The show will return after the fact on December 3 and then after that, the schedule for the remainder of the year remains to be seen. One way or another, a lot of action-packed cases are still coming … even if you do have to wait for some of them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

