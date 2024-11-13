FBI: International season 4 episode 5: ‘The Future’s Looking Bright’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see FBI: International season 4 episode 5, a story titled “The Future’s Looking Bright.” What more can we say about it now?

Well, much like the flagship show, for whatever reason the folks at CBS decided to not release a whole lot of information in advance all about what lies ahead. There was no synopsis or additional info out there, so we were really left to our own devices when it comes to predictions — at least until we saw the promo.

Over the course of this hour, what you could be seeing is actually one of the more high-stakes stories of the entire season so far, as the Fly Team could be tasked with actually investigating a series of high-stakes abductions, including a 70-year old American. Why is this happening, and what are foreigners being targeted in particular? These are the questions that they are working to figure out.

At this point, we do like the groove that the series has started to find itself in, given that Jesse Lee Soffer has now been around for a handful of episodes and he is clearly starting to find a rhythm with the remainder of the team. So long as that continues to be the case, we do tend to think that these episodes will get better and better; in that sense, we may just be scratching the surface of what the show may ultimately end up becoming down the line.

As for what is coming after this FBI: International episode, let’s just say that there is a planned hiatus for the week of Thanksgiving, which really should not be that much of a surprise. Meanwhile, there is going to be at least one episode airing in early December, and we’ll see what else is coming on the other side.

What are you most eager to check out on FBI: International season 4 episode 5?

Go ahead and share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







