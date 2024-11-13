Bad Sisters season 2 premiere: Who is the dead body?

We certainly know that Bad Sisters on Apple TV+ loves their mysteries, so we cannot exactly be surprised by this one.

After all, in the opening minutes of the premiere episode we see Bekah, Eva, Ursula, and Bibi all dumping out a body from the trunk wrapped in a cow blanket. However, it remains unclear precisely who said body is. Could this be a mystery that lasts for a significant chunk of the season? We can’t rule that out at the moment.

At the moment, it feels like there are a few different possibilities that you could think about here, but the prevailing one has to be Angelica, right? Fiona Shaw’s character is the biggest new addition to the season but based on what we’ve seen so far, she is also the nosiest by a pretty wide margin. We could easily see her doing so much digging that the Garvey clan decides that she is more trouble than she’s worth. Sure, none of the aforementioned sisters have killed before (Grace took out John Paul), but they certainly have contemplated it!

As for some other possibilities, you do have to think about whether or not Roger could’ve been taken out, if they do decide that he is too concerned with telling the police. Given that Ian is out there, they could learn what Grace decided to tell him and kill him shortly after.

Could the body be Grace’s? We know that she is apparently dead at the end of episode 2, but there is also zero reason for them to dispose of her body discretely when everyone would already know that she is gone. The events of the premiere strongly suggest that there is an additional dead body out there, and we have to put on our detective caps to figure that out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 right now

Who do you think is in the trunk based on the opening minutes of the Bad Sisters season 2 premiere on Apple TV+?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







