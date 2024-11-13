Upload season 4 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Are we going to be getting some more news on Upload season 4 at some point between now and the end of November?

Well, of course the first thing that we should note here is pretty darn simple: The desire for more of the series is absolutely there. We are talking here about a show that has produced a lot of laughs and imagination … but then you also have to remember here that it is entering its final chapter. That is, at least for us, not the easiest thing in the world to digest and it is hard to wrap our head around it.

How will the story end? Well, for us the biggest thing we can say is that as of right now, we’re probably going to see one of the two versions of Nathan Brown wiped from existence, and what that could equal is some huge emotional challenges for either Nora or Ingrid. We’ve said before that we tend to think that Ingrid’s version is the one that will get wiped, and that may actually be for the best. This is someone who does really need an opportunity to move forward with her life and not be transfixed on the original Nathan, who never loved her in the way in which she wanted.

Now, the unfortunate truth here is that we are not going to be seeing the next version of the show premiere in the relatively near future; there is almost certain to not be a reveal this month. Filming for Upload started up not too long ago, and that means that we probably will not have it arrive until at least the summer. After all, remember for a moment here that there are a lot of visual effects that need to be included even after the show is wrapped.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Upload right now, including other news on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Upload season 4, no matter when it premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







