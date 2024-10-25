Upload season 4 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get some news on an Upload season 4 premiere date between now and the end of October?

We do think that at this point, it makes a ton of sense for a lot of these questions to start coming out — after all, it has been more than a year now since the launch of season 3. Given that the episodes of this show are so short, we recognize that there are going to be questions as to why this show takes so long. Is there a simple answer?

Well, at least for now, let’s just say that this is the simplest thing that we can offer: Upload is a far more ambitious show than what you typically see from a comedy. A great deal of the effects are costly and take time after the show is done with production. The industry strikes of last year may have also played a role in the long wait this time, but not so much as some other shows that were meant to actually film in a mid-to-late 2023 window. (It took Amazon a long time to renew the Robbie Amell series, which may have pushed back the calendar.)

At the moment, the biggest thing that we are going to say here is rather simple here: We do not anticipate any premiere-date announcement to come out this month. Instead, our feeling is that this is something that we will be waiting until next year in order to get some sort of substantial news. The only thing we can say right now is that the cast and crew are actively working on new installments, and with this being the final season, we’re sure that it is an emotional process saying goodbye to a lot of these characters.

