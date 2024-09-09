Upload season 4 premiere date hopes as filming begins

For everyone out there who is eager to see Upload season 4 over on Prime Video, let’s just say with another step closer.

In a recent post on Instagram, star Robbie Amell confirmed that the cast and crew are now back to work making the final episodes happen. Of course, doing that is going to be a pretty emotional experience for a lot of people involved:

The 4th and final season of Upload is officially underway. This is a little bittersweet, but we are so excited to get to finish telling this story. No cliffhanger this season!.. Well, maybe a small one.

At the end of the third season, yet another wrinkle was introduced into the story as it seems as though one of two versions of Nathan Brown is being wiped out of the system. Which one? This is where the mystery lies at the moment. If we had to theorize, we would argue that the most likely scenario here is that we end up seeing the newer version removed from the equation — as in, the one who ended up with Ingrid. She may be one of our favorite characters, but it would be beneficial for her to learn to love herself rather than just focusing on Nathan, who she has had such a tumultuous history with.

Now as for when Upload season 4 is actually going to premiere, our sentiment is that summer or fall 2025 makes the most sense. While it would be great to see it back before then, we are also aware that this is a show that takes a long time to make compared to a lot of other comedies. As for the reason behind that, let’s just say it is tied to the special effects required in order to make a series like this.

What do you most want to see moving into Upload season 4?

Not only that when do you want to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

