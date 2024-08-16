Upload season 4 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us know about halfway through August 2024, what better time than the present to discuss Upload season 4 and a premiere date? There is certainly a lot to be excited about as we move forward on the show.

So, where should we start? Well, it is worth noting that there is absolutely more coming. Prime Video announced in the past that season 4 will be the final one, so it’s a little bit of good and bad news at the moment. This was one of those series that we would’ve loved to watch for many more years, but we also imagine that it’s often more expensive than your average comedy. Just think of all those special effects!

Unfortunately, we cannot sit here and say that the show is going to be back anytime soon. There are no specific premiere date updates to share as of this month, and odds are, we will be deep into 2025 before anything super-specific starts to be announced.

Just in case you’re interested in getting some sort of major story update, all we can say for now is rather simple: At the end of season 3, it looked as though one of the two Nathan Browns was going to be purged from the system … but which one? No matter the choice, the ramifications are going to be huge since it will end up either breaking the heart of Ingrid or Nora. There’s no feasible way for both of them to get what they want, and this is only going to add to the overall feeling of chaos. We imagine there are going to be a lot of emotional moments this season, but remember that it’s also a comedy! By virtue of that, there will be laughs in some shape or form.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Upload, including other insight on what could be coming

What do you most want to see moving into Upload season 4 over at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







