Upload season 4 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that more news on Upload season 4 is going to be coming between now and the end of July?

We suppose that the first thing to note here falls under the category of “reminders” — the series is coming back for more! There is no reason to be concerned over that; instead, simply wonder exactly when you’ll have a chance to see the story play out again.

Given that there has not been too much reported in regards to filming as of yet, conventional wisdom suggests that unfortunately, the world of Upload is still several months away from making it to air. We won’t see it until 2025 at the earliest, and that means there is likely to not be almost any news regarding the future this month. This equates to nothing on casting, the story, or even when to expect a trailer.

A part of the reason for details is simply: This is the final season coming up, and there is also a huge cliffhanger pertaining to which Nathan Brown has been wiped from existence. Nobody is going to want to disclose something in advance, even on accident!

Do we still have a prediction?

If we had to make a guess, it would be that Nora’s Nathan is the one that survives, meaning that Ingrid’s is gone and yet again, she has to find a new path forward after being obsessed with him for so many years. It honestly feels like this would be a great opportunity for the character to find some other ways to heal and with that, actually have more of a stable path forward in her life. She is one of the show’s best characters and deserves happiness, but it is going to be exceedingly hard for it to find it if she continues down this road.

What do you most want to see moving into Upload season 4 on Prime Video?

How do you think the story is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







