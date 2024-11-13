Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special: Writer teases fun story

We know that the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special is poised to be coming to BBC One in a month and a half; what more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, let’s indicate here that the big-name guest star at the center of everything here is none other than Bridgerton’s own Nicola Coughlan. We know that she is playing a guest at some sort of hotel, but what would you say about the idea of this hotel being capable of moving through time? What could it do with that? This is an episode that should prove to be rather fun, and there is one chief creative voice behind the scenes for most of it here in former showrunner Steven Moffat.

Speaking in a new interview with BBC South East, Moffat (who got a call to write the Christmas Special from current showrunner Russell T. Davies) had the following to say:

“I can tease something about the Christmas special. Imagine in the far far future … a hotel chain got hold of the idea of time travel. What’s the first thing a hotel chain would do if they had time travel? They’d realize they had an opportunity to sell all the unsold nights in their own hotels in history.”

Of course, we do think that one of the real appeals of Moffat writing this episode is that he loves Christmas. Also, he loves imagination. It feels like this is one of those episodes that will deliver some absolutely wild twists and turns, and that is what makes us excited. We know that Ncuti Gatwa is going to be back as The Doctor, and while we may not see Millie Gibson in here as Ruby Sunday, it does appear as though she is going to have some sort of big role to play in the upcoming season 16.

Related – Learn a little bit more about what’s ahead moving into Doctor Who season 15

What are you most excited to see on the Doctor Who Christmas Special this year?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







