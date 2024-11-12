The Golden Bachelorette finale sneak peek: Joan Vassos’ family

Tomorrow night on ABC, you are going to see the finale for The Golden Bachelorette finally turn up — with that, we’ll know Joan Vassos’ decision.

So, at the start of the episode, is she going to have a clear favorite one way or another? We know that this would be great and yet, there is not much evidence of that … at least at the moment.

If you head over to Katie Couric Media, you can see a sneak preview for the upcoming episode that seems to be leading up to Guy and Chock, her final two men, spending time with her family. As of this point, she remains very-much on the fence when it comes to figuring out what she wants to do and who she thinks is right for her future. She claims that she could end up with Guy or Chock — or, it is possible that she ends up with nobody at the end of all this. It does feel like she’s leaving room open to explore a lot of different options and she isn’t committing to anything yet.

Now, we know already that Joan is not 100% sold that the season has to end with a proposal. Sure, we know that this is a pretty important thing to a lot of seasons of the franchise, but she really is operating from the vantage point that the biggest thing that matters here is simply finding a long-term relationship that is viable for her. It doesn’t have to be a situation where her choice moves to her right away, but there has to be some sort of a plan for the future.

Of course, we’re rooting for a happy outcome at the end of this season, but remember here that good things take time!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

