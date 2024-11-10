The Golden Bachelorette finale runtime: Change for Joan’s ending?

Wednesday night is going to bring you The Golden Bachelorette finale, so what is going to stand out when it comes to Joan Vassos’ ending?

Well, let’s start with a reminder of everything that is going to be happening throughout the episode. For starters, Joan’s remaining two men in Guy and Chock are going to meet her family, and then, they will potentially have something that resembles final dates. They will then have a final rose ceremony, and then the After the Final Rose special attached to the end.

When you consider just how much ground the series has to cover here, you could easily argue that we are going to be seeing some sort of extended episode to bring everything home for the fall. Yet, that is actually not going to happen here. Instead, the plan is for The Golden Bachelorette to give you all of the goods within the span of 90 minutes, and then go over to Abbott Elementary after the fact.

Of course, we do wonder if a part of the reason for this is the reality series not necessarily lighting the world on fire with its ratings this time around, which are significantly lower than what we saw with The Golden Bachelor with Gerry. We don’t necessarily think that this hurts the future of the franchise per se, mostly just because there was such a poor scheduling decision made here with putting the show opposite Survivor. Also, the first season had a certain amount of novelty to it since we had never seen anything like it before. Now, it is a little bit easier for people to have expectations, and that probably hurts the ratings to a certain degree.

