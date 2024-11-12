The Penguin season 2: Colin Farrell on current interest post-finale

Now that The Penguin season 1 has run its course on HBO and Max, where is star Colin Farrell at now when it comes to season 2?

Well, let’s just start by recognizing that the actor drew headlines earlier this year for stating that he wasn’t quite sure how he’d handle having to spend so much time in the makeup chair again. It was a lot of work for him to have to do this part, and we would understand there being some trepidation.

Where things blown out of context with those comments? It feels like it in some ways; while the work may have been exhausting, Colin has also discussed the passion for the role and the reverence he’s had for other people who have played Oz / Oswald over the years.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter now following the finale, Farrell indicated that at this point, the positive reception of The Penguin makes him more eager to take on the part again:

“If there’s a great idea [for season two], and the writing was really muscular and as strong or stronger on the page than it was the first season, of course I would do it … For me, the bar for success is not very high. It’s, ‘Do most people like it?’ — just the simplicity of that. I love being in things that are critically approved — it’s much better than the alternative — but I’ve been around long enough [to know] that it’s the audience who are really the most important critics.”

Farrell also iterated that he is contracted already for more The Batman movies, so there is certainly a good chance that we’ll see him in that medium. Yet, he noted to the publication that he has yet to read a script for the next Matt Reeves film.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

