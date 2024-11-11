The Penguin season 2: EP on state of early talks after finale

Months ago, it did not seem like there was much of a chance for The Penguin season 2 to happen. Isn’t it interesting what the show airing can do in order to change things?

Following last night’s huge finale on HBO, we had a chance to see the producers speak more about the future of the franchise. Given that Oz Cobb and Sofia Falcone both survived the events of the finale, there is a way for that rivalry to continue. Sure, there are mysteries that remain based on how The Batman: Part II ends, but it does not seem like killing this character off is high on the list.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Matt Reeves indicated that he and showrunner Lauren LeFranc are currently thinking about more:

“We are, in a very preliminary way — me, Lauren, [Reeves’ producing partner] Dylan [Clark], and Colin — starting to talk about what would be the way … For me, what’s really important is that we earn it. The idea of revisiting means that we have to keep that same bar. I know that none of us wants to go back and just do more. We want to go back and do something great. So that’s what we’re talking about now. We do believe that there’s going to be something in there, but it’s just beginning. It’s exciting though. It’s very gratifying.”

In addition to potentially being more of The Penguin, we know that there have also been conversations already about other spin-offs set in this same universe. Alas, the entire picture on some of this is not going to be clear until after The Batman: Part II airs, or at least this is what we are expecting at this point. That movie is still a good ways away from coming into theaters.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

