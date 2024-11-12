Survivor 47 episode 9 sneak peek: Will Andy, Rachel team up?

Are you ready to see Survivor 47 episode 9 on CBS tomorrow night? We tend to think that in theory, the game could be blown up in all directions. Of course, a lot of that will be dependent on how Sam recovers from being blindsided at this past Tribal, and if Andy can continue to snake his way around in the near future.

Also, is Rachel really in the driver’s seat right now? It makes some sense to wonder that, given that she did just make one of the cooler moves in some time. Because she played her Shot in the Dark, nobody is going to think that she has an immunity idol…

If you head over to the link here, you can see the sneak peeks for Wednesday’s episode and in one of them, it seems like Andy and Rachel could make an alliance! This feels like it would be one of the most unlikely duos possible, largely since they’ve had so little trust for a lot of the game. Yet, they also don’t have a ton of people they can really rely on.

Meanwhile, we also see in this particular preview Sam trying to recover in a conversation talking with Teeny, Sol, and Genevieve, where the idea of Gabe being targeted is floated out there. Can you argue that he is an ideal target? Sure, mostly through the lens of him being this big perceived threat through a lot of the game so far. However, him being discussed so openly here almost makes him feel more safe and personally, we actually think that it is better for this season if Gabe does stick around for a while. He’s a big personality, and a lot of overconfident people are already gone.

In general, Kyle feels like the most likely target to go next, provided that he actually loses immunity.

