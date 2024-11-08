Survivor 47 episode 9 spoilers: Another twist incoming?

As we prepare to see Survivor 47 episode 9 on CBS, we tend to think this game could be as unpredictable as ever. After all, CBS is promising some more twists, and that is without even noting what we already know about a hidden immunity idol!

While we questioned on Wednesday the decision Rachel made to play her Shot in the Dark as opposed to the idol, we’ve since come around to the idea that it was smart. After all, she could have still played her idol after the fact, but the reactions to her using her Shot dictated that she didn’t need to! She now keeps it and because she played said Shot, nobody probably things that she has it. This does leave the door open for her to try a few other things with her game.

So what other advantage and/or idol could be coming into play next? That remains to be seen, but the full Survivor 47 episode 9 synopsis offers some clues:

“Nightmare Fuel” – Castaways must choose wisely as they split themselves into pairs at a crucial multi-staged immunity challenge. The deck is stacked against castaways when they embark on a journey that can drastically affect their game. Then, different names are tossed out at camp as paranoia ensues, leading to another crazy tribal council, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 13 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

While you can argue that the former Lavo and Tuku tribes are together now, we really don’t think that is fully the case. There are maybe a few smaller alliances, but we don’t foresee this as a season with a big, dominant group. The only person we foresee in immediate danger now is Kyle, mostly because he has won so much that he’s an easy target in the event he loses immunity.

