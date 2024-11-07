Survivor 47 episode 9 preview: Sam wants revenge

As we get ourselves prepared to see Survivor 47 episode 9, is the game about to take another big turn? With only ten players left, a lot of bonds will inevitably be tested.

Moving forward in the game, the biggest thing that you could say is that the former members of Gata are on the outs. Sierra was taken out, and this means that Sam and Rachel are clearly on the outs — and they may be pretty angry at Andy for some of his betrayal.

Now that we’ve said that, one of the most important things that you have to remember here is pretty simple: This new era of the game is one about evolution. Because of that, things could almost turn on a time.

Based on the preview for what lies ahead, it seems as though Sam will be looking for revenge, and that means we may see a more ruthless side to him than we have so far in the game. Truthfully, his social game with Andy was poor, and that’s a part of why he lost him. Yet, moving forward he has to figure out how to either fix things there or find new allies.

It’s not 100% curtails for Sam yet, mostly because he is far less of a threat now. The preview hints that Sol and Sue could be targets and in general, everyone may be in danger. We do think Rachel took a big chance not playing her idol but after Sierra’s exit, she could be more inclined to do it next. We’d almost throw it out there no matter what moving forward, just because the last thing you ever want is to leave and have that still buried in your pocket. At a certain point, the indecision does way more harm than good, and you lose track of the game.

