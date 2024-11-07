Survivor 47 episode 8: Sierra Wright voted out after unusual tie

For the first half of tonight’s Survivor 47 episode 8, we had a chance to enjoy the auction — and there’s no need to get too complicated about it. While this is hardly the most necessary part of the show, it’s also reasonably fun to watch.

There is also a massive stroke of luck in the midst of all this that benefited Rachel heavily, almost as though it was karma for getting screwed in that tribe split-up last week. She found an idol clue in the midst of her fries, and was then able to get it out of the tarp. That gave her infinitely more power, which she also ironically needed given she was a massive target in the game. Once you are labeled a “good player,” it is hard to get that off of you.

The moment that Kyle won yet another immunity challenge (alongside Sue), Rachel’s target grew further … but nobody knew she had that idol. This led into a very entertaining pre-Tribal scrambling where the former Lavo tribe found themselves going back and forth as to whether they wanted to work with the Gata group or Tuku.

Idol aside, we do understand the idea of getting out Rachel here arguably the most, given that she is sneaky and could easily make her way to the end. If not her, we’d actually look at people in a similar position like Genevieve or Caroline — you can argue that the three are the best players from their respective former tribes. (Sol is rising up the ranks as well.)

So what happened at Tribal Council?

The debate seemed to be between Sierra, Sam (who lost his vote), and then also Rachel, who recognized that something was off going into Tribal. However, she made a particularly odd choice in using her Shot in the Dark rather than her idol. Why do that? Obviously, she was saving it for a rainy day when she thought she needed it more.

While we question the move, it worked; the vote was split between Sam and Sierra, and what made this weird was that since Sam never had a vote, Sierra was actually allowed to vote.

