Silo season 2: Catch up now before big premiere with new video

Later this week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into the Silo season 2 premiere. How can you prepare now?

Well, we recognize that the television landscape is crowd and because of that, finding the time to watch the Rebecca Ferguson series may not be easy. With that, why not just dive into a recap instead that allows you to see some of the more notable moments?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video from the aforementioned streaming service that takes you through a lot of season 1 within the span of under five minutes. This is also a fantastic way to set the tone for the new season, one where Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) is going to find herself in an incredibly difficult/trying position.

What is at the center of this story? Well, we can go ahead and put that within some pretty simple terms: The character is now out in the world, but before too long, it looks like she is going to run out of oxygen — and of course, that creates another massive problem within itself. Where does she go? Well, she is going to discover that her Silo was far from the only one, and the season is going to have a chance to explore some new places. What she discovers here could be a massive surprise, as some of these silos are going to be coming with their own history — and some of it could be rather grim.

The first season of this series was absolutely fantastic — is season 2 going to match that greatness? For now, let’s just say that we’re optimistic.

