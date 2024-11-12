The Bachelor premiere date revealed for Grant Ellis’ season

With the finale for The Golden Bachelorette coming on ABC later this week, we are happy to share good news on The Bachelor with Grant Ellis!

After all, for one reason or another, it really feels like this upcoming chapter of the series has not received its proper attention. Some of that may be due to the network revealing the news in an atypical way, a little earlier than advance and not during a finale. We do think a part of this was to ensure that there was a group of women cast specifically for the second Black male lead in the franchise — they failed for this when it comes to casting men for Jenn Tran, so this may be a way to try and fix errors from the past.

Regardless of the relative lack of promotion for this version of The Bachelor so far, we do at least have some hope that this is going to be changing moving forward. We imagine that Joan Vassos’ finale on Wednesday will give you some sort of tease for what lies ahead. Meanwhile, Grant’s televised journey will begin on Monday, January 27 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. Filming for his season started back in the summer, so we imagine that either filming is done or close to it at this point.

It is hard to have too many specific expectations for Grant’s season at this point, other than us hoping he finds the right person. We do think that it is helpful on some level that there have been some recent success stories in Bachelor Nation — the two most recent male leads in Joey Graziadei and Zach Shallcross are both still with the women they chose at the end of their seasons, and that’s a great thing given that for many years, this particular arm of the franchise did not have a great track record for things working out.

