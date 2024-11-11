The White Lotus season 3 teaser: First look at Belinda!

Even though HBO has not released an official premiere date yet for The White Lotus season 3, they did at least present the following today: A rather great reminder that it is coming soon, and the show is as breathtaking as ever when it comes to setting.

For those who have not heard as of yet, the latest batch of episodes for the Mike White-created series is going to be set in Thailand, and 100% there is a lot to be excited for within that. This season will give us a chance to see a lot explored in terms of culture, but also see a fantastic cast from top to bottom.

If you head over here, you can see The White Lotus featured as a part of a sizzle reel for HBO. While you do get a glimpse at the always-great Walton Goggins, the larger question we have at this point is about Natasha Rothwell as Belinda. Is she actually going to Thailand as a guest? If so, has she come across a lot of wealth since the end of season 1?

Our favorite theory at the moment is that even though Greg may be responsible for Tanya’s death in an effort to get her money, she may have still left a certain amount of it to Belinda, fulfilling at least a part of the hopes that she bestowed upon her all the way back in Hawaii. There is also something really fun about the idea of a woman, someone who used to work at one of these properties, turning the tables and actually being the guest.

This season overall is meant to discuss a lot in terms of religion and spirituality and hopefully, it will be surfacing over the course of the first several months of the year. Can we just hope for the best there?

Related – See more news right now on The White Lotus, including other premiere date discussion

What are you the most eager to see entering The White Lotus season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







