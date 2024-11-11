Dune: Prophecy premiere spoilers: ‘The Hidden Hand’ details

In less than one week’s time, you are finally going to have a chance to see the Dune: Prophecy premiere arrive on HBO. Are you ready to really go back 10,000 years into the past, and witness a story that should be all kinds of epic?

Of course, we are well-aware of the fact that it could be almost impossible for the show to match what feels like a near mountain of hype that has been established over the past several months — but we are 100% excited to see them try! This show is hopefully going to given us so much more insight on the Harkonnens, and also some questions that have long been floating around out there within the lore of the movies.

Now, do you want to learn a little more about the premiere itself? Go ahead and get the Dune: Prophecy premiere synopsis below if you do want to get a few more updates on what lies ahead:

On Wallach IX, young Valya Harkonnen promises Mother Superior Raquella that she’ll protect the Sisterhood by putting one of their own on the Imperial Throne. Thirty years later, on Salusa Secundus, Valya works to combat a new threat to her long-awaited plan for a marriage between Princess Ynez-Arat and a young Richese prince.

Just from reading this alone, you can get the sense already that this is a property that has no issue playing around with time, and that is something that means it will be pretty dense insofar as narratives go. With this only being six episodes long, they have to make us of whatever time they have — yet, HBO shows in general have done a really good job of that as of late, whether it be a True Detective or even The Penguin, which wrapped its own show after just eight episodes last night.

