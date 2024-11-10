Dune: Prophecy spoilers: Emily Watson, cast set the stage

The premiere of Dune: Prophecy is coming onto HBO in just one week’s time, so why not go ahead and set things up further?

If you head over to the official Max YouTube, you can see a video featurette that allows us to get to know a lot about key characters, the setting 10,000 years before the movies, and also what sets the series apart. There is a real effort being made here to turn it into this epic political drama with a lot of backstory on some key families that are incredibly important down the road.

While it may be true that Dune: Prophecy is still a fairly short show at just six episodes, at the same time we believe that the producers are going to take it upon themselves to try and make the most of almost every moment — and why wouldn’t they, all things considered? The producers will likely slowly build up people over the course of the episodes, leading to you to a conclusion that could have jaws on the floor.

More than anything else, though, we tend to think that the cast was just eager to play around in this sandbox. For starters, this is a franchise that almost anyone would want to be a part of! Also, it is one of those select few shows that actually does have the budget of a feature film. Everything is huge. That is a part of what does make it so interesting and elaborate.

Odds are, we’ll hear even more from the cast and crew now leading up to the premiere. With The Penguin now coming to a close, the focus can shift to a certain extent.

