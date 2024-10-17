Dune: Prophecy premiere date, trailer revealed at HBO

We have waited a long time for HBO to finally lift the veil fully on Dune: Prophecy — and luckily, today they chose to do so!

As a part of New York Comic-Con, it was officially unveiled that the prequel series is going to be coming starting on Sunday, November 17 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. This is a six-episode series, and that effectively means that you are going to have a chance to see just about all of it play out before we get around to the holidays.

If you have not heard too much about Dune: Prophecy as of yet, perhaps we have a couple of things to leave you hungry for more! First and foremost, take a look at the full synopsis below:

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Meanwhile, you can see the newly-released full trailer over here — it shows you multiple characters, plus also indicates fully that this is not a show that is looking to cut down in terms of budget at all from what we have seen from the two recent feature films.

At this point, the only thing that we hope is that the show lives up to expectations. After all, HBO and Max have already waited a surprisingly long time to give us a firm premiere date — typically, this is the sort of thing that we get a couple of months in advance.

