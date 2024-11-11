Tulsa King season 2 finale: Is cliffhanger coming for season 3?

Is Tulsa King season 2 going to serve to set the stage for season 3? We certainly do not think it is a crazy thing to wonder about at this point.

After all, this is a show that clearly loves cliffhangers, given that it delivered a pretty big one at the end of the first season with Dwight. There is certainly no evidence that season 2 is going to be the final one, and that is also something to wonder about.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Max Casella (Armand) had to say about the end of the season and beyond just that, some of what the future could hold:

I couldn’t possibly guess. I didn’t see Season 2 going the way it went. I just hope we get a Season 3. I couldn’t imagine which way they go with it. There is something that happens in [Episode] 10 that would suggest a direction. I don’t even know if that thing that happens in 10 is still in the episode so I can’t even speak on it. If it is, it’s a good indication of where it’s going and in a potential third season; otherwise, I have no idea. I just hope we get one and I hope Armand has wonderful things to do in that third season. Hopefully not going outside of Dwight’s Circle anymore.

Our hope here remains that by the time the finale airs over the weekend, we are going to have a little bit more clarity as to whether or not another season of the show is happening. We really don’t think there is any reason for Paramount+ to wait, unless of course there are ongoing discussions or something in that vein going on. So long as Sylvester Stallone wants to keep this going, we feel pretty confident that it will.

