Tulsa King season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The big finale!

Next week on Paramount+, you are going to have a chance to see Tulsa King season 2 episode 10. Are you ready for the finale?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just start by noting that the streaming service is not saying too much in advance about “Reconstruction.” We tend to think that Sylvester Stallone will be packing in a lot of what he does best, but that’s about it. You will have laughs and, odds are, a few action sequences. We at least hope that some of the villains are going to be taken out, mostly because that creates a more satisfying arc — and it also would allow for some more new blood entering a season 3!

Now, is there even going to be a season 3? We wish that there was more of a clear answer to that at the time of this writing, but we’re still stuck waiting for the time being. Is there a cause for optimism? Absolutely! We are talking here about a show with a great star in Stallone, and then also producer in Taylor Sheridan behind the scenes with a reputation of cultivating hits. (We understand that he is not the day-to-day showrunner but at the same time, he has a lot of pull in general.)

No matter if there is an official renewal or not by the time the finale arrives, one thing does feel close to a sure thing: There is going to be some sort of major cliffhanger at the end of the road. After all, we got this at the end of season 1, and this is a really great way to ensure that there are people watching down the road.

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 2 episode 10?

How do you believe the finale is going to wrap things up, and are you hoping for a season 3? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

