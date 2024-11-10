True Detective season 5 premiere date: November 2024 update

Are we getting closer to some official news coming out on True Detective season 5? Well, it has been months since season 4 aired. By virtue of that alone, you can easily make the case here that HBO and/or the show’s producers would start to figure out a few more things here … right?

Well, this is where we remind you that in today’s current age of TV, things are rather complicated. With HBO in particular, we are seeing a lot of their shows these days operate on some sort of two-year cycle. This is the gap between House of the Dragon seasons these days, and then you also have The Last of Us coming back early next year after a similar gap.

Because of everything that we have spelled out already here, let’s just note that we are probably not going to get too much in the way of True Detective news this month. It is still far too early for a show that probably will not be back until the first half of 2026 at the earliest. We know at least that showrunner Issa Lopez is in the process of writing the story and we hope that at some point after that, we’re going to hear some sort of casting news.

If there is anything we could learn this month, it would be on the casting front but even that may be too early. We anticipate that we are going to learn more about that before production starts, mostly due to the fact that it would be craft not to in order to build buzz. Given how the franchise does overall attract big names, we do 100% think that we are going to be seeing something a little bit similar here to what we had with Jodie Foster.

