True Detective season 5 premiere date: An ideal launchpad

We know that a True Detective season 5 is coming to HBO at some point down the road — the story is already being crafted!

Just when you consider this alone, you also have to consider the following for the moment, as well: What is the network doing to prepare? How are they trying to set the stage for the next chapter? Let’s just say that there could at least be ideas being worked on at the moment, especially when it comes to a potential premiere date or a trailer announcement.

Now, of course the first thing we should remind you of here is that we’re going to be waiting a pretty darn long time to see the anthology return! We’re thinking that 2026 is most likely, and we’ll see what other updates come along the way.

If there’s a good way to narrow things down further, this is where we look a little more in the direction of the third season of Euphoria. We know that it’s been off the air for so long that it feels mythical in a way, but we do get the feeling that the show is still coming — as of right now, an early 2026 launch feels feasible. Given HBO’s knack for using one show to promote the others, this is when we also tend to think that a True Detective start date could be announced. The only other possibility is that they actually air the crime drama before the Zendaya series, but that’s a hard thing to predict right now.

After all, we know already that Euphoria filming is going to be starting early on in the new year — because of that, we do tend to think it will be the first of the two shows to launch. We’ll have to see if that changes but for now, Euphoria seems to be the likely springboard the network will work from.

What do you most want to see moving into True Detective season 5 when it arrives?

