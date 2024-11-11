Bad Sisters season 2 premiere: Who is Angelica? Fiona Shaw role

The Bad Sisters season 2 premiere is coming to Apple TV+ in a little over 24 hours, and there is one new addition we’re more than a little stoked to see. After all, how can we not when it is someone played by Fiona Shaw?

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, the fantastic Killing Eve and True Detective alum is going to be appearing in the new season as Angelica. Who is she within the world of the Sharon Horgan series? There are not a ton of details as of yet, but there is one thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence at present — she has a habit of being quite nosy!

If you head over to the official Apple TV+ Facebook page right now, you can get a preview featuring Shaw as the character. Just in this little preview alone, you can see that Angelica has zero problem getting into everybody’s business. That is fun for us as a viewer, but at the same time also pretty bad for a lot of the Garvey siblings.

One of the only official things that has been revealed about the new season is that the past is going to come back for the sisters again in some capacity. What does that mean? It remains to be seen, but it is our anticipation that things are going to get super-messy and chaotic. John Paul’s murder was something that they were able to cover up at the end of the first season due to the withdrawing the life-insurance claim. However, does that really mean that they are all out of the woods forever? It is a fair thing to wonder.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Bad Sisters right now, including what else is going to be coming

What do you want to see from Fiona Shaw moving into the Bad Sisters season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







