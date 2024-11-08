Bad Sisters season 2 premiere: How does the story kick off?

As we await the Bad Sisters season 2 premiere on Apple TV+ next week on November 23, there is so much to be excited for! The first season was somehow dark, meaningful, and funny all at once, and it put an interesting spin on a classic mystery. We know that John Paul was gone for most of the ten episodes, but the question remained as to how he died and who was responsible.

Looking ahead to the rest of the story, what more should we say? Well, for starters, there is going to be a time jump! That’s a great way to reset some of the central players, but that does not mean that the Garvey family is free of the past. Instead, so much of the second season could be loose ends coming back to bite them and beyond just that, is there another mystery to dive into? It’s for sure possible.

For now, why not just set the stage for what the series looks like in the early going here? Speaking to Screen Rant, here is what Sarah Greene (who plays Bibi) had to say on the subject:

[The sisters start off] super happy. We get to see the girls really enjoying life. They’re at her hen party, then the wedding, and then a suitcase is pulled out of a lake in the back of Minna’s house, and in it contains the remains, the chopped up body, of George, JP’s father, and so, from the grave, he haunts them and that it sets the wheels in motion.

As to where those wheels go, that’s a part of the fun mystery, but we are already excited about what the fallout of this could mean. John Paul was far from a good person, but a lot of what he did was shielded from the public. Are there going to be events that radically change the lives of the sisters? It’s at least possible…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

