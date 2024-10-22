Bad Sisters season 2 trailer: Is more death ahead?

As we prepare for the launch of Bad Sisters season 2 on November 13, let’s just say this: There are more reasons than ever to be excited. Of course, there are also reasons aplenty to be nervous!

After all, one of the things that we’ve come to know about this show in a short period of time is that Grace, Eva, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka have a tendency to keep some pretty dark secrets — and how are they going to be able to keep those secrets? Well, there is absolutely a lot to wonder about with that!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new season 2 trailer that allows us at least a good opportunity to see the show entering a new era, one in which some characters could theoretically be happy. However, there is still the specter of death, the possibility for more murder, and some interrogations here and there. You can’t ever quite escape the past within this world, and there is a chance that some relationships could fall apart here at the seams.

Want to know more about what is to come? Then go ahead and check out the full season 2 synopsis:

“Bad Sisters” season two returns to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters played by Sharon Horgan as Eva, Anne-Marie Duff as Grace, Eva Birthistle as Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi and Eve Hewson as Becka. Two years after the “accidental death” of Grace’s abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.

If you have not seen the first season, what better time than the present to catch up? Bad Sisters is easily one of television’s most underrated shows, and this is a great chance for it to shine.

What are you most excited to see on Bad Sisters season 2, judging from the trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







