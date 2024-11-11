Chicago PD season 12: Will Burgess’ promotion change things?

As we get deeper into Chicago PD season 12, how much is going to be changing thanks to Burgess’ promotion to detective?

After all, this past episode marked what is a pretty darn significant achievement for the character — she has something she’s been long hoping to achieve; yet, at the same time she is still in Intelligence. It is enough, at least for now, to make you wonder how much is actually going to be different … or rather, whether or not anything will at all.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Marina Squerciati indicated that in general, you should not expect any huge, fundamental swings to Intelligence with her promotion — even if she may have a little more of a say here and there:

“You know when people are in a good relationship and they get married [and] people are like, ‘What’s different?’ And you’re like, ‘Nothing.’ It’s exactly the same … The team is so strong, and Burgess is so strong, I don’t think anything’s gonna change.”

Honestly, we do think that it’s best if there are some changes that come with Burgess being a detective — mostly because otherwise, why make the move at all? At the same time, the changes can be a little more subtle and not necessarily earth-shattering. The most important thing in the end here is simply that the show stays steady, and because it is largely a procedural, there will be a resistance to trying to do something that is far and away separate from what people expect.

Remember here that Burgess’ promotion is not the only big change for her this season. After all, she and Ruzek are going to get married down the road! There is not that much that can be said about it yet; however, we also do not think that there really needs to be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago PD now, including what lies ahead

What did you think we are going to be seeing with

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







