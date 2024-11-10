When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date arrives early!

We did not expect to get a When Calls the Heart season 12 premiere date today on Hallmark Channel — with that, consider us lucky!

Also, consider us happy to know that the Erin Krakow drama is coming much earlier than expected. Tonight, the network unveiled during the actress’ latest movie Santa Tell Me that the new season is coming on Sunday, January 5 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. This marks the second straight season where the next season has arrived earlier in the year than the one prior, and we’re certainly not complaining. (As for what this means for The Way Home over at Hallmark, that remains to be seen.)

So what lies ahead on When Calls the Heart season 12? Well, first and foremost, we tend to think that the show is going to be bringing a lot of different content across the board about Elizabeth now that she and Nathan are together — they have some sort of information about Jack’s past that will be front and center early, but we will see where a lot of things go after that. You will also have a chance to see potentially more of what Lucas plans to do as a governor, which was a story that began to take hold back in season 11.

Now, it is still worth noting that nobody is saying much right now to indicate that season 12 of the season is going to be the final one, so that is something that we’re looking to as a sign that we could be getting a season 13. Of course, the ratings for season 12 will have a huge part to play in that, but we tend to think that airing earlier in the year will actually help, given that more viewers are home in the colder months. The only real risk we foresee right now is having to combat some football early on.

