The Chi season 7 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn a little bit more on The Chi season 7 between now and the end of November? Well, of course there is a lot to get into here. This is going to be another interesting chapter of the story, and one that feels like somewhat of a reset.

After all, it is worth noting here that at the end of the season 6 finale, we saw a pretty big shake-up in this world courtesy of the death of Douda. He’s been the big bad and the most-hated figure in the world of the show for a rather long time. Where does the story go from here?

Well, the truth here is that we’re probably going to be waiting a little while still in order to figure that out, as there is no premiere date for The Chi out there as of yet. Not only that, but we do not get the sense that anyone involved is currently that interested in rushing along some sort of announcement. Sure, it would be fun to have some more clarity, but we don’t tend to think Showtime is rushing to give us that.

After all, we do already have a partial sense of what their schedule is going to be over the next several months, starting with the fact that Dexter: Original Sin is premiering mid-December. From there, we tend to think that we are going to be seeing Yellowjackets season 3 on the air in the late winter or early spring. That will then lead into perhaps more of The Chi, unless the network decides to actually put some of these shows on the air at the same time.

Will season 7 be the final one?

That has yet to be revealed, but of course we’ve hit a point now where this is one of those questions that we certainly have to wonder.

