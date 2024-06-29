The Chi season 6 finale: Why did Douda die? EP explains

When The Chi season 7 eventually premieres on Showtime, it feels like it could be an entirely new era. After all, multiple cast members are gone from the show, with Curtiss Cook’s Douda standing out in a particular way.

Was Douda the most likable person in this world? Hardly, but at the same time, that was always the intent. You were never meant to like this guy or root for him, and that is what makes his eventual exit all the more impactful. Kudos to Cook for taking on this role and honestly, making all of us hate him so! That was the intention, and it feels pretty clear to say at this point that he nailed it.

As for the reasoning behind killing Douda off now, it really just had to do with it being the right time. Speaking on the subject to TVLine, showrunner Justin Hillian had the following to say:

“It just felt like, in a city like this, with as many people as he has crossed, someone was going to get him, and it was time … You know, it’s The Chi. It’s not Batman.

“We [do] love Curtiss … We miss him already. He is a gentleman of the highest order, nothing but professional everyday. He couldn’t be further from that character. It was just such a joy to work with him every day.”

Of course, with this character now gone, it means that another adversary is going to be thrown front and center into this world. Will they be as much of a classic villain in the way Douda was a lot of the time? That remains to be seen! We just know that we’re going to miss this guy and all of the insane chaos that he did bring to the show week in and week out. There will not be many others quite like him.

