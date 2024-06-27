The Chi season 7 premiere date hopes over at Showtime

Following tonight’s finale at Showtime, what more can we say when it comes to The Chi season 7? Is the drama coming back?

First and foremost, let’s go ahead and make it clear that you will be seeing the series back for another run, which is news that of course makes us thrilled. After all, there was a time here where it felt like season 6 was being set up to be the end. After all, this season had a longer order of 16 episodes, which felt on paper like something that they would do at the end of the road.

Luckily, that’s not happening and the next big question that you have to wonder here is pretty simply: When will you return to The Chi again?

As great as it would be to return to this world and with these characters next year, that probably is not going to happen. Instead, it feels more likely that the seventh season is going to premiere at some point in the first half of 2025. That gives everyone involved the opportunity the make some more episodes and for Showtime to promote it to the best of their ability. (Our hope is that we see it in the spring.)

Is there a chance that season 7 will be the final one?

Of course, this is not necessarily something that we want, but anytime that you have a show at this point in its run, it absolutely does have to be something that you think about! If you don’t at least consider the possibility, then it can blindside you outright and we don’t think that is something that anyone out there really wants to entertain.

No matter when we do say goodbye to The Chi, the one thing that we absolutely want here is pretty simple: Some more thoughtful stories, plus a chance to really celebrate these characters like never before.

