Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, November 11, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We’ve had a chance to see a nice little collection of episodes over the past few weeks — will that continue?

Well, the most important thing to note here is where things stand — and also the fact that there will be a new episode tonight! It does appear that there will be a one-week hiatus coming up after the fact here, so go ahead and cherish the story while we have it.

Now, why not go ahead and get more into what lies ahead? Below, you can see the full NCIS season 22 episode 5 synopsis with more information all about the story to come:

“In from the Cold” – NCIS works with the CIA to discover what secrets are being kept by Captain Butler, an aging former spy, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this is every bit as entertaining as what it appears to be on paper, mostly because this is a pretty different case from what the team has taken on over time. Also, we know from the fourth season of Slow Horses that stories on this subject matter can be pretty darn engaging.

So will there be a personal subplot in all of this?

Well, if so, let’s just say that the big focus here could end up being about Torres and his quest to try and find love. Whether he will be able to actually do that remains to be seen, but this is something that could prove to be a fun season-long arc.

Related – See some sneak peeks regarding this NCIS episode and what could be coming up

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 5 when the show airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







