NCIS season 22 episode 5 sneak peek: Torres’ dating profile

Monday night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 22 episode 5 — and get a glimpse into Torres’ dating life?

We know that there is going to be a pretty serious story that we’re going to be getting throughout “In the Cold” but for now, a new sneak peek gives us a reason to smile. If you head over to the show’s official YouTube, you can see a preview that revolves mostly around Nick building a dating profile on that same app we learned about last week with Jimmy. However, there is a pretty big problem at the moment: His profile is a bit of a disaster.

After all, consider the fact that Wilmer Valderrama’s character has zero words on it at all, which probably makes a lot of people think he’s a bot! The humor with Torres sometimes is that for a really smart guy, he is totally lacking in the common-sense department. He doesn’t really know how to put his best foot forward or put himself out there, which he really has not done since Bishop left.

Nonetheless, we do really think that this could be a great storyline for Nick over the next several weeks, and it is not something the show really has to rush along. He’s gone through a lot the past few seasons so for us personally, there is a little bit of value that comes with seeing him do some lighter stuff. Also, given that Jimmy is also on the app, the two could theoretically do a double-date sometime. Sure, we’re still rooting for Palmer to end back up with Jessica Knight, but this feels like one of those things that you can’t exactly rush.

Related – What is the future of Knight and Palmer entering the next NCIS?

What are you most eager to see entering NCIS season 22 episode 5 on CBS?

Do you want to meet a Torres love interest soon? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are more updates coming up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

