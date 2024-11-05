NCIS season 22 episode 5: Is there still hope for Knight, Palmer?

Coming out of NCIS season 22 episode 5 last night on CBS, we more than understand if you feel hope is lost for Knight and Palmer. After all, the two have realized that at least for now, they are not fully compatible with what they need out of a partner.

Now, does this mean that they are going to be doomed forever? Hardly. There are still some ways that the two could theoretically find their way back to each other, though it is clearly not something that is going to happen immediately.

Speaking to TV Insider as a part of a larger interview about last night’s episode, Brian Dietzen indicated where things could stand, but also where things could go:

…While a decision is made between the two of them, I don’t think that there’s anything that’s said within there that slams the door shut on anything or establishes anything firmly in cement—because [showrunner Steven D. Binder] … is just a d–n good writer and he’s also very smart about storytelling, and let’s leave some doors open on what may happen, but also what may not and see how it grows from there and how these two can continue to have a lot of great scenes together and see where their relationship grows from here because they’re going to be seeing each other every day at work. And what does that evolve into?

Both of them do have something that they have to work through in order to end up together. For Palmer, he needs to figure out how to let go of his fears of abandonment; meanwhile, Knight has also figure out just how much stability she wants long-term and how flexible both she and Jimmy can be in regards to their needs.

If nothing else, we know for now that neither one of them is going anywhere and that, for now, brings a smile to our face.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

