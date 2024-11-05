NCIS season 22 episode 5 spoilers: The spy who forgets?

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to check out NCIS season 22 episode 5. Want to learn a little bit more right now?

The first thing that was somewhat interesting here is that leading into tonight’s episode, for some reason the network did not share that much as to what lied ahead. By virtue of that, we were stuck sitting around and wondering what they had actually planned out until the promo aired at the conclusion of “Sticks & Stones.”

Now, here is what we can say. Based on the glimpse we got of an older spy roaming the streets lost, this feels like the episode we heard teased in the off-season. It feels reminiscent in a way to Slow Horses season 4, which featured Jonathan Pryce’s character starting to forget where he was and who he was speaking to. This posed a great risk because of the secrets he knew. It is an interesting premise for TV in general: What does it look like when secrets could get leaked to anyone at any particular moment?

Of course, we are also curious if there are any major side-stories that will be revealed over the course of this hour. Just remember for a moment here that Torres is looking to re-enter the dating world; meanwhile, you still have a possible bad actor high up in NCIS as Deputy Director at this point. The writers have done a good job of including a few storylines that they could choose to pay off later on down the road — and rest assured, we are pretty curious to see what is done there.

Given that we are early on in the season, it absolutely does feel like there is still room to operate.

