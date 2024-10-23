NCIS season 22 spoilers: New info on ‘Humbug,’ Christmas hour

For those who have not heard as of yet, there is going to be an NCIS season 22 Christmas episode — what more can we say now?

Well, for starters, the episode titled “Humbug” is going to be airing on Monday, December 19, and this is one that has a lot of story to tell over the course of it! It is going to be a little bit different from their standard case, mostly for one clear reason: Rather than being about solving a case, it seems as though it could be about clearing someone’s name — or, at least that’s what it feels like in theory.

If you do want to get a few more details now on what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

When a shocking tell-all threatens to ruin Christmas for a decorated Marine, NCIS must unwrap the truth and deliver a holiday miracle – before the book hits shelves and turns a hero’s legacy into a holiday disaster.

We’ve said this many times over the years, but we don’t need to be some episode of NCIS that gives us a long-term story arc or anything in that vein. Instead, the only thing that we are hoping for is just that there is a certain amount of clarity on this particular case. Great holiday specials are ones that can be watched for years on end after the fact, and they are not necessarily ones that are going to answer big, fundamental questions at the heart of the story. There are going to be plenty of opportunities for that, especially with a show like this that is going to have so many episodes this season.

Now, remember that we are also getting a new episode this Monday themed around Halloween…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

