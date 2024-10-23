NCIS season 22 episode 3: Who is Wanda Prescott?

As we prepare to see NCIS season 22 episode 3 on CBS next week, we know that there is a lot be excited about from top to bottom. Take, for starters, the idea of it being set around Halloween!

As someone who loves a good spooky story, let’s begin here by noting that the time period excites us greatly. That is in addition to the prospect of another interesting mystery, one that will take at least some of the agents to an unusual spot.

Now that we’ve lined all of that out, why not go ahead and share the latest guest-star news as well? According to a report from TV Insider, Knots Landing actress Donna Mills is going to be appearing in this episode as Wanda Prescott, a character described as “an antique collector and the widow of a billionaire investment guru. She loves her family and would do anything for them.” Is she going to be the person who owns the “haunted” hunting lodge that is at the center of the episode? You can argue that, mostly due to the fact that the preview shows that this place has a lot of various oddities — which may help to contribute to the whole idea that the place is filled with ghosts.

Of course, we do tend to think that there’s a logical explanation for a lot of this, even if this is the sort of thing that does not appear to be readily obvious from the get-go. If you are the crime drama, the #1 thing that you probably want to do here is keep as much speculation as humanly possible that supernatural forces could be at play. This just adds to the sort of fun you will get from this show!

Related – See the next preview for NCIS right now, in the event that you have not already

What are you most excited to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 3 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







