NCIS season 22 episode 3 promo: A haunted hunting lodge?

Based on the newly-released promo that we’ve seen for NCIS season 22 episode 3, one thing feels clear at present: You are meant to be scared. After all, is there some sort of ghost story front and center here?

Well, if you saw the preview last night for what lies ahead, then you at least have a good sense of one key part of the story: A visit to an alleged haunted hunting lodge that is going to cause both Torres and Knight to freak out some level. The two are going to be stuck trying to deal with whatever they find within, but also its presence as a part of a larger case.

Of course, we don’t really think that there will be anything supernatural going on within this NCIS episode but in general, a big part of what makes these episodes so fun is the idea that something crazy may be going on! Sure, agents like Torres and Knight are pretty hard-nosed and have experienced a lot in the field over the years; however, at the same time even they may still be scared of assorted things here and there.

Fingers crossed that within the episode, we actually do get a proper celebration of the Halloween holiday; yet, at the same time it would also be nice for the show to start to continue on some other stories that we’ve all been following intently for the past little while. For example, when are we going to start to learn something more about Jessica and Jimmy? They may be friendly for now, but are they avoiding the big conversations that they need when it comes to their future? It is a fair argument, and we will have to wait and see how things go.

