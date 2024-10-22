NCIS season 22 episode 3 spoilers: A Halloween story…

As you prepare to see NCIS season 22 episode 3 on CBS next week, be sure to get some Halloween candy — you may need it!

We know that the past few years have been rather difficult for the show, especially when it comes to trying to program holiday-themed episodes. Last year, for starters, the strikes made it so that it was hard to figure out when filming would happen, let alone when the episodes would air. In the years before that, we had a lot going on regarding the pandemic. Things are different now, and the show can really plan ahead. That’s what makes episode 3, titled “The Trouble with Hal,” all the more exciting. Can we get some costumes, or at least a few spooky moments? Let’s at least cross our fingers here and hope for the best.

To get some more insight, just go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

NCIS is called in to investigate when a lieutenant returns home on Halloween Eve to find a surprise party being thrown for someone else at his home.

On paper, you could argue that this storyline may ultimately be rather silly. However, this is where we’d point out that this party could either be sinister or could lead to a dead body. This show is going to feature some sort of crime that needs solving — what would the series be without it at the end of the day?

For those who have not heard as of yet, we also know that there is going to be a Christmas episode coming a little bit later on in the season; this is not the only holiday we are celebrating, and fingers crossed there could be even more down the road!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

