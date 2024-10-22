NCIS season 22 episode 2: Do Vance, Lena Paulsen take big step?

Who would have thought that just two episodes into NCIS season 22, we would have a chance to see a big story for Leon Vance? We welcome it with open arms, mostly because there were only so few chances to see personal storylines through the shortened season 21.

Luckily, over the course of tonight’s “Foreign Bodies” we saw Marem Hassler back as Lena Paulsen and with that, a major step forward in her relationship with the Director. After spending a good bit of time in a casual relationship, the two are making more of a stronger commitment to each other — not only that, but Paulsen gave him a key! After everything that Leon has gone through in his life, we’re thrilled that there is an opportunity for some love, even if we only see the relationship sporadically.

Seeing Vance find fulfillment is a relief that balances out a lot of what is going on in his life, especially a complicated case that featured a dead body in his own office. We’re sure that there are some out there who would have liked to see more of the Deputy Director storyline from last week, or something more when it comes to Knight and Palmer after her return to DC. However, she seems to be suggesting that things are okay between the two and that they are staying friendly — we’ll just have to see if that is really the case or not.

As for why we aren’t seeing a lot of continuous stories from one episode to the next, NCIS just isn’t that kind of show! They like their isolated stories, and within this one we got some updates on Vance without stretching the story out for some lengthy period of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

